Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 820 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,142% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

