Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Transocean were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.