TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of TRU opened at $87.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,656 shares of company stock worth $19,667,508. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $152,176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TransUnion by 264.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,098 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 3,167.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 631,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,889,000 after purchasing an additional 628,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586,796 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

