TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriMas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,969,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,243.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

TRS opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. TriMas Corp has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.