Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.38% of Trueblue worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Trueblue by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,198,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 113,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth $21,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trueblue by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trueblue by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 94,380 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Trueblue Inc has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

