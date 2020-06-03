Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $636.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.16. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twin River Worldwide by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Twin River Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in Twin River Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 824,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Twin River Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

