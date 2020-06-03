UBS Group AG Acquires 19,665 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

