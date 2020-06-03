UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.