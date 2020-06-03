UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,172,000 after acquiring an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after acquiring an additional 331,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 128,939 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

