Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $225.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $241.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 49,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

