Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AUB opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

