Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke Sells 2,000 Shares

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,435,528.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.