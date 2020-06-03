Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 298,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Unisys worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 111.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 884,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 465,363 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Unisys by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 349,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 183,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 179,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $743.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

