United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE X opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $12,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 758,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.