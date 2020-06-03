Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Unitil worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Unitil by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

