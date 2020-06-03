ValuEngine Downgrades Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) to Buy

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 15,599 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,427 shares in the company, valued at $460,286.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 295,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $2,255,382.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 785,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,109. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.