ValuEngine Downgrades Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) to Sell

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TAYD stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.15. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,490. 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.