ValuEngine Upgrades Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) to “Sell”

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

