ValuEngine Upgrades Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) to Buy

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

