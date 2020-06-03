ValuEngine Upgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Hold

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $27.41 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $524,865,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.