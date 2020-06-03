ValuEngine Upgrades Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) to “Buy”

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPCO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Huber Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.