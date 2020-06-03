ValuEngine Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

UE stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

