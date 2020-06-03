Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Varex Imaging worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.16 million, a PE ratio of 156.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Varex Imaging Corp has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

