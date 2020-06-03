Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

