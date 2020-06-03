Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.90

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 34132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

