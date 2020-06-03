Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Down 2.1%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43, 5,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,081,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTGN. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

