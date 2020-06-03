Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VVO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 144.50 ($1.90).

VVO opened at GBX 88.04 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Vivo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 59.80 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.40 ($1.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17.

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

