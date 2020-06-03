Wedbush Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $176.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $157.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

