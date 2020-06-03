Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 238,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,104,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 719,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

