WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Insiders have acquired 22,971 shares of company stock worth $374,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

NYSE XEC opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

