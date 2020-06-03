WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,874 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $48,759,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 533,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $65,559,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 269,236 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

