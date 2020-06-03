WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 85,339 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,339 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.88% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 363.39, a quick ratio of 363.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 154.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

