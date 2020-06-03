WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in TechTarget by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $281,999.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,632.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,864 over the last 90 days. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $749.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

