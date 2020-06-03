WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of TTEC worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TTEC by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

