WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.02 Million Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,336 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of BMC Stock worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. AXA increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 191,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 192,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BMC Stock by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

