WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $961,000 Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,593 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $59.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

