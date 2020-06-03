WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 281,727 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 133,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $2,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $34,245,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

