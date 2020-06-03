WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

