WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,454 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.35% of DSP Group worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DSPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DSPG opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 million, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

