WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 66,386 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,386 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Hawaiian worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

