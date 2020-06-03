WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 75,395 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,395 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.60 million, a PE ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.32.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,655.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,600 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

