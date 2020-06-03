Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. China International Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,010.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

