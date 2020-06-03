XP (NYSE:XP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XP (NYSE:XP) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XP. Bank of America cut XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $30.54 on Monday. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

