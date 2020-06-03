Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xperi by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $21,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on Xperi from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $694.85 million, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.