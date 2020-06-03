Zacks: Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Quotient Technology reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of QUOT opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.71. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at $212,419.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 34.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

