Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of MGY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.57. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

