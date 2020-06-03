Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Opko Health reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 643,549 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $752,952.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,672.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,131,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,364. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Opko Health by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 962,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Opko Health by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 209,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

