Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Equity BancShares reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

EQBK stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

