Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $20.26 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

