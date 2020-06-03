Zacks Investment Research Lowers MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Sell

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYRG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MYR Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,180.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

